IT major Wipro has announced the launch of Wipro ai360, a comprehensive, AI-first innovation ecosystem that builds on Wipro’s investments in artificial intelligence (AI) with the goal of integrating AI into every platform, tool, and solution used internally and offered to clients.

The company also committed to a $1 billion investment in advancing AI capabilities over the next three years. Wipro ai360, fueled by this new investment, will help unleash a new era of value, productivity, and commercial opportunities through the application of AI and generative AI, said the company.

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro, said, “Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries. New business models, new ways of working, and new challenges, too. This is exactly why Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem places responsible AI operations at the heart of all our AI work. It’s meant to empower our talent pool and be ubiquitous across all our operations and processes, as well as our solutioning for clients.”

Wipro ai360 will bring together the 30,000 Wipro experts in data analytics and AI with Wipro’s technology and advisory ecosystem from four global business lines. Capabilities across cloud and partnerships; data, analytics, and AI; design and consulting; cybersecurity; as well as engineering will be leveraged to develop new solutions and embed AI into all processes and practices.

Furthermore, Wipro’s innovation hub Lab45 will be a core part of the Wipro ai360 ecosystem, providing clients with the talent, training, scale, and research and co-innovation capabilities needed to accelerate AI adoption, said the company.

The $1 billion investment will help further advance Wipro’s AI, data, and analytics capabilities and foundation, R&D, and platforms, enhance FullStride Cloud, and build new consulting capabilities to help clients adapt to change and unlock new value through AI.

Wipro will also accelerate investments in cutting-edge start-ups through Wipro Ventures. Additionally, the company will launch a GenAI Seed Accelerator program, which will provide select GenAI-focused start-ups with the training needed to become enterprise-ready.

In achieving these goals, the company will train all 2,50,000 employees on AI fundamentals and responsible use of AI over the course of the next 12 months and will continue to provide more customised, ongoing training for employees in AI-specialised roles.