Wipro has announced the opening of its Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) strategic market unit headquarters in Dubai, UAE.

Located in One Central at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the headquarters will lead Wipro’s expansion and investments across the UAE and APMEA. It will address the business, technology, and transformation agendas of clients in focus sectors such as financial services, retail, telecom, energy and utilities, and the public sector, said the company.

Wipro began its operations in the Middle East in the UAE in 2001 and has a presence in several countries in the region. The APMEA strategic market unit generates around $1.5 billion in revenue for Wipro and employs over 30,000 personnel.

Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro Ltd, said, “We are pleased to launch our APMEA headquarters in Dubai, which opens a new chapter for Wipro in a fast-moving, technology-first market. Dubai is a gateway to the world, and its progressive government, multicultural workforce, and business-friendly policies make it a great fit for us, as we expand our footprint across the APMEA regions.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, along with prominent UAE officials, visited the newly opened headquarters on its inaugural day.

The APMEA headquarters will include a co-innovation space, where strategic partners, including AWS, Microsoft, HPE, Informatica, Palo Alto Networks, SAS, and Snowflake, will collaborate with Wipro to co-create joint solutions that address the evolving needs of key sectors and technologies, said the company.

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Wipro Ltd, said, “Establishing our headquarters here opens vast growth potential, and opportunities for synergies across the entire region. We will be leveraging our global capabilities, local expertise, as well as our global partner ecosystem to co-create solutions for our customers in the region.”

