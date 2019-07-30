With AI, LG Corp hopes to ‘wow’ buyers, grow market

South Korean multinational LG Corp is aware that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing the way corporates do business. The company is incorporating AI into all aspects of its business.

Going beyond smart home appliances and their integration with virtual assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant, the company has incorporated many new developments in machine learning and AI to power a range of applications that have recalibrated consumer expectations for a digital lifestyle.

New tech devices

At a recent media presentation in Seoul, the company provided a preview of the gadgetry and tech devices that consumers could soon be using to do daily chores.

LG showcased a space-saving paper-thin OLED TV, which can literally be attached to the wall. The picture-on-wall design is meant to be the ultimate in minimalism.

The company has also introduced a futuristic armoire that can freshen clothes. The LG Styler, a smart home appliance, is a freestanding wardrobe with a built-in steamer that dry cleans outfits, removes allergens, dust, smoke, and sweat. Three outfits can be placed on a hanger for the steamer to remove wrinkles, even as it presses a pair of pants.

Another machine the HomeBrew is a capsule-based craft beer system which automates fermentation, carbonation and even ageing of beer. By inserting capsules that contain malt, yeast, hop oil and flavouring into the machine, consumers can brew their own tasty beer in the comfort of their home in as little as two weeks.

Though all these products are not yet available in India, LG Corp has several other AI-enabled machines for Indian homes.

Its PuriCare mini air purifier, to be launched next month in India, is meant to be used on the go. The company has miniaturised its high-end household care appliances and the new air purifier can reportedly remove 99 per cent of all particulate matter. The portable air purifier is equipped with a pre-filter and a portable PM 1.0 sensor, which the company terms is a ‘total allergen removal filter’, that can detect ultra fine particles, smaller than 1 micrometre in diameter.

Ken Hong, Senior Director at LG Electronics, said that as AI continues to evolve, it creates opportunities for companies to improve functioning in their existing software and build new and enhanced products.

He said major innovations in AI have helped the company, be it advanced analytics with insights to support the decision making process; the use of Big Data; improved algorithms; the processing speed in their new products or the AI-powered immersive, conversational interface — all of it helps deliver a ‘wow’ experience and generate more involvement from consumers.

Research has shown that brands that have superior customer experience tend to bring in 5.7 times more revenue than their competitors.

Speaking to BusinessLine at a conference in Seoul, Sung Han Jung, Team Leader, Asia Sales and Marketing Team, LG Corp, said continuous customer validation has translated into breakout product adoptions.

“We always listen to the needs of our customers. During the product planning stage we engage in development activities by listening to consumer voices and also at the time of the verification process,” he said.

Min Kyu Kim, Team Leader, Asia Sales and Marketing Team said the company takes great care to translate customer needs into actual products.

Kim pointed to the LG Signature TwinWash washing machine featuring a main washer drum and a unique TwinWash mini pedestal washer, so that it can clean two loads of clothing at the same time. The washing machine was born as a result of customer interaction.

“People want to have seperate washing machines for their delicate clothes or their children’s clothing. There was also a big need to separate the lights (clothing) from the dark. Listening to customer requests we came up with the twin wash technology,” said Kim.

