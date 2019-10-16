With Events, LinkedIn goes ‘offline’ to help build contacts

Networking platform LinkedIn aims to foster offline, face-to-face community building with the launch of LinkedIn Events, the first global product to be built out of the company’s Bengaluru R&D centre.

With Events, which enables members to create, share, and discover professional events, LinkedIn wants to help members nurture deeper professional relationships.

According to data from the company, the chances of people accepting connection requests on LinkedIn double if they have attended a face-to-face meeting.

Ajay Datta, Head of Product, India, LinkedIn, said that as the focus is on helping members connect and build professional relationships, the team realised face-to-face interactions are key to realising this vision.

The Bengaluru R&D centre built the LinkedIn Lite Android app in 2017, which has been rolled out in more than 70 emerging markets across the world and supports over 21 languages. The app crossed 10 million downloads on Google Playstore this October.

Datta added that Events is the first ‘made in India, for the world’ product.