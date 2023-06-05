Apple Inc.’s most significant product launch event in nearly a decade kicks off Monday, when the company will introduce its first major new product category since the Apple Watch alongside multiple new Macs and software upgrades across its platforms.

The event starts from the company’s Cupertino, California campus on Monday, June 5th at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

The highlight of the event will be a mixed-reality headset, likely to be dubbed either the Reality Pro or XR Pro, along with a new xrOS operating sRystem for the device. Also likely to be present are new Mac laptops and desktops and software updates including watchOS 10, iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS 14. The company will also highlight updates to services on its platforms related to fitness, health and finance and further meld its devices to work better together and keep people within the Apple ecosystem.

Over the past several months, Bloomberg News has reported on Apple’s plans for the new products coming at the Worldwide Developers Conference. Here is what to expect from each, based on those reports as well as people familiar with Apple's plans:

Mixed-Reality Headset and xrOS:

New Macs and macOS 14:

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17:

watchOS 10: