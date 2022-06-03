Xiaomi India announces leadership rejig

Xiaomi India on Friday announced various organisational changes for the next phase of growth.

Last year, Manu Kumar Jain transitioned to a global role as Group Vice President after 7 years in India. Jain is currently responsible for International Strategy, including International Marketing and PR.

Since Jain’s transition of Xiaomi India leadership team comprising Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer; Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, and Sameer BS Rao, Chief Financial Officer have been leading the India business and will continue to be a driving force behind the brand, the company has said.

Alvin Tse, a Xiaomi Global founding team member, Poco founding member, and former General Manager of Xiaomi Indonesia has been appointed as the General Manager, Xiaomi India. Post his transition, Alvin will join hands with the Xiaomi India leadership team and support the company’s next phase of growth.

Alvin is a British national and has helped the brand expand successfully into many global markets. Alvin has been educated at Stanford University.

To further strengthen the India leadership team, Anuj Sharma will be rejoining Xiaomi India as its Chief Marketing Officer.

“In his role, Anuj Sharma will spearhead the overall brand and marketing strategy. He will play an instrumental role in bolstering Xiaomi’s connect with consumers across the nation,” the company said in a statement.