Xiaomi showcases 200W ‘HyperCharge’ wired charging technology

Xiaomi showcased its latest wired and wireless charging technology on Monday.
The company demonstrated its latest 200W ‘HyperCharge’ wired charging that it claims can power a phone up to 100 per cent in 8 minutes. The company’s 120W wireless charging on the other hand can charge a phone up to 100 per cent in 15 minutes, it said.
Redmi Note 10S, Redmi smartwatch launched in India
“Charge up to 100 per cent in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly charge up to 100 per cent in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly,” the company said in a tweet.
The company showcased the new technology with a 4,000mAh battery on a custom-built Mi 11 Pro.
With this, Xiaomi has said that the technology has set a new world record for both wired and wireless charging.
It is important to note, as pointed out by The Verge that with these fast charging technologies, users will need proprietary chargers and cables.
Charging technology is one of the areas that witness major competition from Chinese smartphone makers. Oppo’s VOOC technology and OnePlus’ Dash and Warp fast-charging systems are other competing technologies in the field, as per the report.
