Xilinx launches reconfigurable chip for satellites

Missing your fancy office chair? You could soon get it at home
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
Xilinx, a Nasdaq-listed firm that designs computing processing platforms, has launched re-configurable chips, which come with machine-learning tools, for satellites.
The 20-nanometre (nm) space-grade field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) would allow space organisations to reconfigure the chips long after they launch satellites.
The American firm says the chips would be quite helpful for organisations, benefiting from the latest software updates, as satellites take years to reach their targeted orbits.
Those managing satellites could re-configure the software and update the vehicle any number of times. “It offers unlimited, on-orbit reconfigurations, besides allowing real-time on-board processing” the firm said.
The new chip, XQRKUs060, also offers full radiation tolerance and ultra-high throughput and bandwidth performance for satellite and space applications.
The firm, which hasa huge presence in India, offers over a 10-fold increase in digital signal processing performance, said Minal Sawant, Space Systems Architect, Aerospace and Defence Vertical Marketing, Xilinx.
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Although the Covid-19 pandemic could tilt the scales temporarily, the strong foundation laid in recent times ...
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
Akhil Nallamuthu The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX has been advancing since the beginning of the ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Make your act of giving as regular as your investments because the country today needs more than what you can ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...