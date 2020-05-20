Xilinx launches reconfigurable chip for satellites

Xilinx, a Nasdaq-listed firm that designs computing processing platforms, has launched re-configurable chips, which come with machine-learning tools, for satellites.

The 20-nanometre (nm) space-grade field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) would allow space organisations to reconfigure the chips long after they launch satellites.

The American firm says the chips would be quite helpful for organisations, benefiting from the latest software updates, as satellites take years to reach their targeted orbits.

Those managing satellites could re-configure the software and update the vehicle any number of times. “It offers unlimited, on-orbit reconfigurations, besides allowing real-time on-board processing” the firm said.

The new chip, XQRKUs060, also offers full radiation tolerance and ultra-high throughput and bandwidth performance for satellite and space applications.

The firm, which hasa huge presence in India, offers over a 10-fold increase in digital signal processing performance, said Minal Sawant, Space Systems Architect, Aerospace and Defence Vertical Marketing, Xilinx.