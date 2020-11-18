You can now search for open tabs on Google Chrome

Google is adding a new tab search functionality on its web browser Google Chrome. The internet major announced the final release of its Chrome 2020 with a range of new updates and features.

The tech giant as part of the update is adding tab search to the Chrome toolbox.

“You’ll now be able to see a list of your open tabs — regardless of the window they’re in — then quickly type to find the one you need. It’s search … for your tabs!” wrote Matt Waddell, Director of Product, Chrome in a blog post.

Users can type the name of the page that they are looking for in tab search box and Chrome will display the same.

The feature will be rolling out first to Chromebooks, then to other desktop platforms soon, Waddell said.

New features and improvements

“The web browser will now prioritise an user’s active tabs over everything that’s open thus “reducing CPU usage by up to 5x and extending battery life by up to 1.25 hours (based on our internal benchmarks). Apart from this Chrome now starts up to 25 per cent faster, loads pages up to 7 per cent faster, and does all of this using less power and RAM than before,” Waddell said.

“Chrome on Android now loads pages near instantaneously when you navigate backwards and forward, making these common tasks super fast,” added.

The tech giant will also be adding other new features in tabs an address bar on Chrome.

Cards feature

It will be adding ‘cards’ to a new tab page in Chrome which will let users go back to recently-visited and related content on the web to resume their activities.

“Cards in Chrome will help you pick up where you left off. They include recently-visited and related content, and they'll start showing up for some users on the new tab page, underneath the shortcuts,” Waddell said.

“We’re starting with a few experiments in areas such as cooking and shopping, and we plan to add entertainment early next year,” he added.

Chrome actions

It will also be adding a new ‘Chrome Actions’ functionality to the address bar. The feature will let users perform a set of functions such as editing their password or deleting their history directly from the address bar.

“Our first set of actions — available initially on desktop — focusses on privacy and security,” Wadell said.

These features will be rolled out to users over the next few weeks.