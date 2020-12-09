YouTube Gaming clocks 100 billion watch time hours

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
YouTube Gaming has had its biggest year ever in 2020, YouTube said on Tuesday.
YouTube Gaming has, in 2020, garnered 100 billion watch time hours and over 40M active gaming channels, the Google-owned video platform said.
YouTube, in a blog post, shared details about YouTube gaming. Over 80,000 gaming creators on the platform hit 1,00,000 subscribers while more than 1,000 gaming creators hit 5 million subscribers. Over 350 gaming creators reached the10-million subscriber mark while watch time for video game live streams grew to over 10 billion hours.
“Creators like LazarBeam, Lyna, MortaL, CouRage, TheDonato and Typical Gamer are streaming exclusively on YouTube, and we’ve seen Valkyrae grow to become one of the biggest female live streamers across all platforms since she started streaming exclusively on YouTube,” it said.
The Covid-19 pandemic this year has contributed significantly to the increase in activity on the platform. YouTube gaming also hosted some of the biggest live events and premieres on the platform such as in-game concerts like Travis Scott’s in Fortnite.
In terms of the most watched games on the platform overall, Minecraft topped the list with 201 billion views, followed by Roblox with 75 billion views, Garena Free Fire with 72 billion, Grand Theft Auto V at 70 billion and Fortnite with 67 billion views.
Minecraft was also the most live streamed game on the platform followed by Garena Free Fire, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V and PUBG Mobile.
FGTeeV (USA) was the top creator by gaming views while NOBRU (Brazil) was the top live streamer on the platform by views in 2020.
Majority of the top ten live streamers on the platform were from India. MortaL, Dynamo Gaming, Sc0ut, Total Gaming, Gyan Gaming and SOUL Regaltos made it to the list of top live streamers on the platform.
“Creators across the board have seen massive increases in subscribers, audiences and viewership throughout 2020,” YouTube said.
YouTube gaming also hosted a range of charity events this year as part of Covid-19 relief efforts.
