YouTube TV announced a minor update with a timer that helps to track the duration of streaming content on the platform.

YouTube teased the update with an ad on the platform. The ad also states that the timer feature will be available from November 10 onwards on the Youtube Live guide. The clock will appear on the top-left corner, underneath YouTube’s logo, in the Live tab.

In Google Chromecasts, the clock feature will eliminate the use of long-press the Home button on the remote to access quick settings and check the time card, reports suggests.

