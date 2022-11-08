YouTube has begun to roll out Shorts on TV. The platform’s updated smart TV app will let users view vertical videos in an optimised experience.

“Viewers will be able to enjoy these bright bursts of video (60 seconds or less) on the big screen at home,” YouTube said in its blog post.

“We simplified the design of the right side rail but will be looking to bring additional functionality in future releases. We believe that this experience balances the fun and quirkiness of Shorts in a way that feels natural for TV,” it added.

On the side of a video, the platform displays the creators’ information, sound quality of the video, and like and dislike options. The company plans to introduce more community features over time, YouTube said.

Users can use the remote to start or stop video play by clicking on the Short or by using the ‘play’ and ‘pause’ buttons on the remote. They can use the up-down buttons to move to the next or previous video.

YouTube Shorts are viewed by over 1.5 billion logged-in users every month, TechCrunch reported.

