Zee Channel packs face blackout in Tamil Nadu

Zee Channel pack, among the most watched in the country, is facing a blackout in large parts of Tamil Nadu with three key operators discontinuing the packs over pricing disputes with Zee Entertainment.

Cable operators Arasu, SCV and VK Digital have discontinued all Zee channels on their network despite Zee Entertainment insisting their nothing wrong with the network. Sources indicate the issue is related to pricing disagreement between Zee Entertainment and the three operators due to which the cable operators decided to blackout Zee channels.

Several consumers have been tweeting to complain about the non-availability of Zee channel packs in Chennai and other cities in Tamil Nadu.

"By law, unless the consumer rejects the channel or the broadcaster discontinues the channel, the operator is responsible of delivering the channel to the consumer, which is not happening in this case," Zee Entertainment said in a statement indicating towards a cartelisation by operators in Tamil Nadu.

The broadcaster said all of its television channels in Tamil Nadu are fully operational across leading cable and DTH operators, including Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd., SCV and V K Digital, Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, Dish TV, d2h, and Sun Direct.

"There has been no change in the consumer price (MRP) of the individual channels or channel packs whatsoever. Zee Prime Tamil SD pack, competitively priced at Rs 10 only, is the best value pack in Tamil Nadu market, when compared to other similar bouquets available in the same market," Zee Entertainment said in a statement.

Zee group is now urging viewers in Tamil Nadu to approach their respective cable operators with a request to reactivate the channels, for which they have already paid Rs. 10, as part of their monthly subscription.

"This communication is purely issued in the interest of all our viewers, since ZEEL has received several complaints and requests through emails and social media platforms, wherein the consumers have mentioned that their cable operators have removed the ZEE Bouquet from their channel packs, without any communication or reason. Hence, the viewers have expressed their disappointment for not being able to view their favourite ZEE Channels, despite having paid for the same," Zee Entertainment said.