Zoom appoints Ricky Kapur as Head, APAC

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Zoom Video Communications on Tuesday said it has appointed Ricky Kapur as the Head of Asia Pacific (APAC), effective June 21, reporting directly to Zoom’s Head of International, Abe Smith.
Kapur will define and lead the company’s go-to-market strategy for key APAC markets — Australia and New Zealand, India, Asean, China, Hong Kong, Korea, and Taiwan — exclusive of Japan. He will manage Zoom’s APAC business with supervision and alignment across all cross-functional roles, the company said in a statement.
Zoom adds two new features on Apple’s latest iPad Pro models
Kapur comes to Zoom after five-and-a-half years at Microsoft, where he was most recently Vice-President of Sales and Marketing Operations for APAC. At Microsoft, he managed all segments, from SMB, majors through enterprise, and led a cross-functional team of sales, marketing, partner, and customer success professionals.
“APAC is a critical region for Zoom, as we invest in infrastructure and expand the presence of our sales, marketing, and research and development teams to best enable organisations of all sizes with seamless and reliable video communications,” Smith said.
Zoom announces $100-million Zoom Apps Fund
Zoom is positioned for continued growth in APAC, and to capitalise on these new opportunities, it has expanded its leadership to lead the company through its next phase of expansion in the region, the company said.
“Zoom has scaled its operations and business impressively across APAC markets, announcing a Technology Centre in India and a Research and Development Centre in Singapore within the past year,” Kapur said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...