Zoom appoints Ricky Kapur as Head, APAC

Zoom Video Communications on Tuesday said it has appointed Ricky Kapur as the Head of Asia Pacific (APAC), effective June 21, reporting directly to Zoom’s Head of International, Abe Smith.

Kapur will define and lead the company’s go-to-market strategy for key APAC markets — Australia and New Zealand, India, Asean, China, Hong Kong, Korea, and Taiwan — exclusive of Japan. He will manage Zoom’s APAC business with supervision and alignment across all cross-functional roles, the company said in a statement.

‘APAC, critical region for Zoom’

Kapur comes to Zoom after five-and-a-half years at Microsoft, where he was most recently Vice-President of Sales and Marketing Operations for APAC. At Microsoft, he managed all segments, from SMB, majors through enterprise, and led a cross-functional team of sales, marketing, partner, and customer success professionals.

“APAC is a critical region for Zoom, as we invest in infrastructure and expand the presence of our sales, marketing, and research and development teams to best enable organisations of all sizes with seamless and reliable video communications,” Smith said.

Zoom is positioned for continued growth in APAC, and to capitalise on these new opportunities, it has expanded its leadership to lead the company through its next phase of expansion in the region, the company said.

“Zoom has scaled its operations and business impressively across APAC markets, announcing a Technology Centre in India and a Research and Development Centre in Singapore within the past year,” Kapur said.