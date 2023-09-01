The five suspended debt schemes of Franklin Templeton India have received ₹1,398 crore as principal and interest payment from Vodafone Idea for investment in its debt instruments.

The gross amount available for distribution for Franklin India Low Duration Fund was ₹169 crore, Short Term Income Plan was ₹585 crore, Credit Risk Fund was ₹377 crore, Dynamic Accrual was ₹105 crore and in Income Opportunities Fund it was ₹162 crore.

After deducting operating expenses, the fund house will distribute the amount to investors in proportion to their holdings in the plans of the segregated portfolio.

The record date for the units held in demat mode will be September 8, it said.

Earlier, Franklin Templeton MF had carved out its investment in Vodafone Idea Ltd for 10.90 per cent due to default on interest payment.