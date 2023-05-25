Discount brokerage 5paisa Capital has appointed Narayan Gangadhar as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Gangadhar, who had earlier worked as senior executive with Google, Uber and Amazon, had resigned as the CEO of Angel One in February.

Gangadhar has over two decades of experience, mostly with global tech giants, based out of San Francisco Bay Area in the US, 5Paisa said in a release. Gangadhar was the Head of Engineering at Uber. Earlier, he was a Senior Director at Google overseeing the cloud engineering and infrastructure domains. Gangadhar also worked with Amazon as Director of Engineering, where he built Amazon Relational Database Service.

Promoter R Venkataraman, said, “Gangadhar’s engineering skills and Silicon Valley experience with tech giants will complement the digital transformation priorities at 5paisa.com. We look forward to a great period of growth and innovation at 5paisa.com under Gangadhar’s leadership. Technology, both on infrastructure trading platform and user interface experience side, will play a critical role in brokerage industry going forward.”

Gangadhar said 5paisa.com was the original disruptor in the Indian broking industry and democratised equity investing for millions of Indians by offering a great platform at affordable fees.