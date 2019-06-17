5paise.com launches new options plan

Discount broking firm 5Paisa.com has launched Options-X, a low-cost brokerage plan for options trading, which allows investors to capitalise on market opportunities with higher exposure.

In order to use Options-X, customers need to pay a flat fee of ₹2 a lot, the lowest in the industry. The scheme is applicable for intra-day options trading in equity and will be soon added for currency and commodity segments. Options–X customers will be able to enjoy five times exposure for options trading on all days and 10 times exposure for options trading on expiry days. “We always focus on the lowest cost and best technologies to enable customers to meet their desired goals... With Options-X we expect at least 100 per cent growth in customers in the current year,” said Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5Paisa.com.