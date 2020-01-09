Broker's Call: ABB (Buy)

OnePlus showcases concept phone with ‘invisible camera’
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
JM Financial Services
CMP: ₹1,309.65
Target: ₹1,500
ABB is a holding company. The company’s segments include electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation, power grids, and corporate and others. The electrification products segment manufactures and sells products and services including low and medium-voltage switchgear, breakers, switches and control products.
ABB India started trading ex-APPSIL (Power Grids business). In our view, the continuing operations should command a premium owing to its better growth and margin profile, while lower risk and volatility in orders.
We assign a PE of 50x 1-year forward to the continuing operations versus 30x for discontinued operations due to a) superior growth profile being present in high growth areas like industrial automation, electric vehicles, transportation and renewable energy (although solar inverter business will be hived off later); b) increase in share of short cycle business (product/services at 93 per cent of sales) is likely to enable better cost management and improve RoIC profile; c) margin corridor of India product business is much lower than parent company, providing headroom for margin expansion over next 3-5years; and d) the stock is still trading at a steep discount to its historical multiple.
We maintain ‘buy’ rating with revised target price of ₹1,500 (50x CY21E EPS) for continuing operations.
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Brara, who spent nearly four decades with Air India, mostly in the erstwhile Indian Airlines, meant many ...
While analysts see more financial pain, private carriers look to expand their fleet and services. Ashwini ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...