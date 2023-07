Akshar Spintex Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at their registered office in Gujarat.

The meeting’s agenda includes discussions regarding the resignation of Pratik M. Makwana, the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. Additionally, any other relevant business will be taken up with the permission of the Chair. The shares were up by 3.55 per cent to ₹73 at 12:30 p.m. on BSE.