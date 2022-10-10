Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan took charge as Whole Time Member, Securities and Exchange Board of India, in Mumbai, on Monday. Narayan will handle Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department (MIRSD), Alternative Investment Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors Department (AFD), Integrated Surveillance Department (ISD), Department of Economic & Policy Analysis (DEPA) and Information Technology Department (ITD).

Narayan has over 25 years of experience in banking and financial markets and has held various senior positions. Prior to this assignment, he also held the position of Associate Professor, SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai.

Narayan holds a post-graduate diploma in Management from IIM, Lucknow, and was awarded the Director’s Gold Medal for standing second in the batch. He did his graduation in technology (electrical engineering) from IIT, Bombay.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit