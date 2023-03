The board of Angel One Ltd has approved declaration of fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at the rate of ₹9.60 a share of face value of ₹10. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders has been fixed as March 31.

The dividend would be paid on or before April 20, it said.

Shares of Angel One jumped 4.25 per cent to ₹1,137 on the BSE.