ASTRA Microwave Products Ltd.’s shares were up by 3.08 per cent after the company reported securing orders worth Rs. 158 crore for the supply of critical Satellite sub-systems, Airborne Radar, and sub-systems related to Radar and Electronic Warfare (EW) projects.

These orders have been awarded by prestigious organisations such as DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organization), ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), and DPSU (Defence Public Sector Undertakings).

The shares of the company were up by 3.08 per cent to Rs. 381 at 09.22 am on the BSE.