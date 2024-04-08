April 08, 2024 09:30

Jefferies on Bandhan Bank

Downgrade to Underperform from BUY

TP cut to Rs170 from Rs290

Founder-CEO resignation a negative surprise

In a surprise move, Bandhan Bank’s founder-CEO resigned wef 9 July, even as the board had approved a 3yr reappointment & application was awaiting RBI’s approval

Regulator doesn’t clarify on such aspects, but per mgt there isn’t any word from RBI

Smooth succession is key, as most Sr. Mgt. are new at bank

Uncertainty may lead to slower growth & higher credit cost

Given the uncertainty, we are lowering our growth outlook and credit cost estimates for FY25-26, driving our EPS down by about 10-14%

We also see valuations staying under overhang from such uncertainty

We refer to a similar event at RBL Bank where the CEO had abruptly left, followed by interim CEO appointment of ED, and finally appointment of external CEO.

ICICI Sec on Bandhan Bank

Under review from ADD

We have put Bandhan Bank’s rating and target price under-review until further clarity

Our previous rating was ADD and target price INR250, which stands suspended

No apparent management succession

Timing of the resignation of Mr Ghosh, has come as a negative surprise as the Board had approved his re-appointment for three years in Nov’23

Mr Ghosh has been the founder and has been instrumental in the overall functioning of the bank, and therefore, his resignation could significantly alter business growth and profitability of the bank

We believe the timing of the resignation is unfortunate as the bank is still seeing elevated asset quality stress while the two executive directors are fairly new to the bank and there have been multiple senior exits in the last couple of years

We believe the stock price ahead could tread divergently vs underlying business or financial performance until more clarity emerges on MD & CEO succession

GS on Bandhan BK

Buy, TP Rs 267

CEO to retire; Growth & B/S in focus as transition plays out

Could prompt debate among investors around a variety of topics, including:

1 succession planning & announcement of new CEO

2 impact of leadership transition on loan growth &profitability

JPM on Bandhan BK

OW, TP Rs 270

Unexpectedly announced that founder & current MD & CEO Mr Ghosh will be retiring effective July-24

Timing however remains contentious

Given board will have to a hire a new CEO by July, uncertainty will be an overhang

CITI on Wipro

Sell, TP Rs 440

Appointed Mr. Srini Pallia as CEO & MD effective April 7, 2024, for 5 yrs

Investors will await clarity on any strategic/organisational changes & capital allocation

Turnaround needs to be monitored in a challenging macro environment

CLSA on Wipro

Sell, TP Rs 445

Trend of a new CEO every 4-5 years continues

Mr. Pallia’s candidature looks promising, but an arduous task ahead

For new CEO, formulating strategy should be simple, execution is key

Believe new CEO has a tough task ahead to turn around

MS on Wipro

UW, TP Rs 450

CEO announcement a surprise to market, given incumbent’s tenure expected to last until July 2025

Believe transition could create uncertainty in near term before boosting hopes of potential turnaround

Jefferies on Wipro

U-P, TP Rs 470

Resignation of MD & CEO, a year ahead of completion of his term, along with several other senior-level exits, reflects continued execution issues

Any improvements in performance under new CEO is likely to be gradual

Jefferies on IDFC First Bank

Initiate Buy, Target Rs 100

Co Has Built A Well-Rounded Platform, Arguably Among Most Improved Deposit Franchises

Operational Efficiencies Will Play Out From H2FY25

Over FY24-27 Strong Deposit Growth Will Aid Loan Growth

Strong Deposit Growth Should Aid 28% EPS CAGR Even As Credit Costs Rise

Improving RoA, To 1.5% & RoE To 14% Will Aid Rerating

A Fall In Rates Should Help It More Than Peers

Ability To Raise Capital Will Be Key

MS on Bank Of India

Underweight Call, Target Rs 125

Gross Loan Growth Remains Healthy At 3.7% QoQ, Up 13.6% YoY

Domestic Loans Grew By 3.7%, Up 14% YoY

Overseas Book Grew By 3.4% QoQ, Nearly 11% YoY

Deposit Growth Picked Up, Up 4% QoQ Vs 1% Last Quarter Led By Domestic Deposits

Domestic LDR Moderated By 1% QoQ, To 78%

MS On Titan

Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 3,290

Co Reported Better Topline Growth In Q4 Update, Led By 19% Growth In India Jewellery Biz

Both Buyer & Same Store-Sales Growth For Jewellery Division Grew Double-digits

Watches – Sales Rose 6% YoY, After 21% Growth In Q3

Eyecare Revenue Declined 1% YoY Vs 4% Decline In Q3, Up 5% 5Y-CAGR, Similar To Q3

Emerging Businesses Grew 24% YoY & Caratlane Sales Were Up 30% YoY

CLSA on Titan

Buy Call, Target Rs 4,574

Standalone Revenue Would Grow By 17% YoY Vs Est Of 11.2% Growth

Consensus Expectations Of 14% Growth In Standalone Revenue

Jewellery Segment Is Expected To Grow 18% YoY, Slightly Above Our Estimate

Watches And Wearables To Grow 6% YoY While Eye Care Is Expected To Contract By 1% YoY

Emerging Biz Is Expected To Grow 24% YoY

Caratlane Is Expected To Report Strong 30% Growth

Co Added 76 New Stores In The Standalone Business And 10 Stores For Caratlane During Quarter

MS on GCPL

Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 1,089

Co’s Q4 Performance Was Ahead Of Estimate On The Topline

Co’s Q4 Performance Was Led By Better Performance In The Indian & Indonesian Biz

Goodknight Agarbatti Launch Has Been Well Received By Consumers, Which Is A Key Positive

Devaluation In Nigeria Continues To Affect Overall Growth

MS on Marico

Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 533

Co’s Q4 Performance Was Broadly In-line With Est

Co Met Its Earlier Stated Target Of Positive Revenue Growth In Q4

Co Met Its Earlier Stated Target Of Margin For FY24 & Targets For New Businesses

Management Expects Revenue Growth Momentum To Improve Going Ahead

CLSA on Marico

Sell Call, Target Rs 451

Q4 Update Stated Consolidated Revenue Growth Would Be In The Low-single digits

Our Expectation For Cons Rev Growth Is 2.8% Topline Growth

Consolidated Revenue Est Is A Slight Decline To What Consensus Expects

Co Expects Strong Gross Margin Improvement On YoY Basis

Co Expects Low, Double-figit Growth In Gross Margin In Operating Profit

Domestic Business Posted A Slight Uptick In Volume Growth

Co Expects Consolidated Revenue Growth To Trend Upwards Over Coming Quarters

HSBC on Kalyan Jewellers

Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 500

Co’s Consolidated Sales Up 34% YoY In Q4, Led By Strong India Sales

Co Opened 10 New Showrooms & 9 Franchise In Q4

Co’s Total India Store Count To 204; Set To Open 80 In FY25

Asset Light Network Expansion Is Delivering Results

MS on Nestle

UW, TP Rs 1981

Board approved increase in royalty rate payable to parent entity from 4.5% of net sales currently to 5.25% over a 5-yr period

Change will be effective from July 1, 2024 & will be implemented in a staggered manner with a 0.15bps increase per annum

Nomura on Chola Fin

Reduce, TP Rs 1000

4Q: Growth trending below expectations

Growth/profitability to moderate further

AUM grew 35%/7% y-y/q-q in 4Q24 (lower vs est. of 36%/9% y-y/q-q)

Overall disbursements grew only 17%/10% y-y/q-q in 4Q24 (5% lower than est.)

Jefferies on Chola Invst

Buy Call, Target Rs 1,400

For Q4, Co’s Disbursement Grew 17% YoY, 4% Ahead Of Our Est

Auto Loan Disbursement Growth Slowed To 6% YoY/ 4% QoQ On High 4Q Base