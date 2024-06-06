Aurionpro Solutions Ltd’s shares were up by 3.85 per cent after the company reported that it’s subsidiary Integro Technologies Pte Ltd partnered with Yoma Bank in Myanmar, to enhance its SME lending operations through the deployment of Integro’s SmartLender Commercial Loan Origination solution.

This platform is designed to streamline the lending process, improve credit risk management, and enhance customer experience, per the company.

The company informed that the SmartLender platform will introduce features such as a scorecard-based obligor risk rating, financial spreading and analysis, an automated approval process, and API-driven interfaces. These enhancements aim to lay a foundation for Yoma Bank’s credit activities, leading to improved asset quality and reduced time-to-market.

Ba Thein Naing, Chief Technology Officer of Yoma Bank, said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Integro Technologies and the integration of their ground-breaking SmartLender commercial Loan Origination platform into our operations. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Yoma Bank as we embark on a new era of SME lending. Integro’s cutting-edge technology will revolutionise our lending operations, enabling us to provide faster, more efficient, and tailored solutions to our valued SME customers.”

The shares were up by 3.85 per cent to ₹2191 at 10.50 am on the BSE.