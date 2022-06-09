hamburger

Aurobindo Pharma approves fourth interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share

BL Chennai Bureau | Chennai, June 9 | Updated on: Jun 09, 2022

Fixes June 7 as record date

The board of Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday approved fourth interim dividend of ₹4.50 a share (face value: ₹1) for FY22. The company has already fixed June 7 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders to receive the payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on or before June 15.

The company had earlier announced ₹1.50 as interim thrice (February 2022, November and August 2021).

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed 1.35 per cent higher at ₹529.85 on the BSE.

