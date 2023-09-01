Two-and-three wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto reported domestic wholesale (dispatches to dealers) of 1,60,820 units in August, a decline of 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared with 2,33,838 units in corresponding month last year.

However, exports grew by two per cent YoY to 1,24,211 units during the month as against 1,21,787 units in August 2022, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

The domestic three-wheeler/ commercial vehicle sales also grew 93 per cent YoY to 44,280 units in August as compared with 22,917 units in the corresponding month last year.

But, exports of three-wheeler declined by 46 per cent YoY to 12,337 units last month as compared with 23,053 units in August 2022.