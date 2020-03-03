Broker's call: Balaji Amines (Buy)

Tracking Deals
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
CD Equisearch
Balaji Amines (Buy)
CMP: ₹402.95
Target: ₹543
On the back of strong conviction to increase revenues, BAL increased capacities for a basket of products. In November, it started production of acetonitrile with an installed capacity of 9,000 tonnes currently and approval to increase the capacity by another 9,000 tonnes in the future. The plant will also be able to manufacture THF in the same line. What make acetonitrile attractive too are higher margins. In FY19 BAL started manufacturing morpholine, with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes for which it is the only producer in India.
The stock currently trades at 13.1x FY20e EPS of ₹31.18 and 10.5x FY21e EPS of ₹38.82. Improving industry outlook and growing demand for specialty chemicals should bode well for the company Increases in capacity will accentuate revenue increases in FY21 by a massive 29 per cent and have a positive impact on margins (operating margin to jump from 18.5 per cent in FY20 to 22.5 per cent in FY21). Yet, demand stress in overseas automobile and agrochemical markets has the potential to disrupt specialty chemical volumes.
Effect of Covid-19 on global chemical market is yet to be fully ascertained. Weighing odds, we advise ‘buy’ rating on the stock with target price of ₹543 based on 14x FY21e EPS of ₹38.82 over a period of 9-12 months.
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Challenges remain on profitability and return on investment
Offbeat Tracks takes tourists to ‘experience-centric’ destinations
Naropa Fellowship fosters entrepreneurs to innovate in the Himalayan region
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Steel inventoriesat a record;fuel stockpilesnear capacity
The mandatory long-term third party insurance that kicked in in 2018 has opened up a myriad of options and ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...