Balu Forge Industries Ltd. announced expansion with the establishment of a forging capacity of 72,000 tons annually. This expansion includes the acquisition of three new forging production lines: a 16-ton closed die forging hammer, a 10-ton closed die forging hammer, and an 8,000-ton capacity mechanical press. These facilities will be part of BFIL’s new greenfield project in Belagavi, Karnataka.

The company reported that the new forging unit, which will feature advanced automation and Industry 4.0 technologies, aims to enhance BFIL’s R&D capabilities and integrate with their recently acquired precision machining unit from Mercedes Benz. This integration is expected to strengthen the company’s engineering and precision product offerings, particularly for industries such as oil and gas, aerospace, defense, railways, mining, and automotive parts manufacturing.

BFIL’s new facility will enable the production of forgings up to 800-900 kgs, in order to bolster their presence in the engineering industry. Additionally, the company said, expanded R&D capabilities in alloy mixing and metal combinations will allow BFIL to develop products from various alloys, including aluminum and titanium, targeting major growth industries and OEM markets across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The shares were down by 0.02% to €313.20 at 3.15 pm on the BSE.