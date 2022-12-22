The new fund offer (NFO) for Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund has received subscription of ₹1,235 crore as the issue closed on December 12.

This is the second NFO by Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India since the formation of merged entity in March 2022.

Suresh Soni, CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India, said the NFO has received wide participation from nvestors and distribution partners across cities and towns. This comes on the back of the overwhelming response received for the Flexi Cap Fund NFO a few months ago, he said.

Multi-asset fund is a growing category, even though the existing category AUM is relatively modest at ₹22,361 crore, as of November-end.

The scheme will re-open for investments across all offline and online investment channels, including distributors and advisors on December 26.

