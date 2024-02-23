Bharti Airtel has introduced a linear service of Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (CMEPL) — Anime Booth — available in Hindi. The country’s first anime entertainment channel will be accessible through Airtel’s DTH services, including Airtel Digital TV and Airtel Xstream TV, with a subscription cost of ₹1.8 per day.

The channel will feature a library showcasing new anime series added to the platform, periodically..

Also read: Bharti Airtel launches two stores in Jammu

Commenting on the collaboration, Siddharth Sharma, CEO, Airtel Digital TV, said, “We are thrilled to unveil the introduction of Anime Booth, marking a ground-breaking collaboration with Sony and reinforcing our commitment to providing innovative and captivating content to our valued customers. Anime Booth signifies a revolutionary advancement in anime viewing within India, offering an exclusive, ad-free platform that underscores our dedication to enhancing the entertainment experience.”

Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head – Sony YAY!, (CMEPL), said, “We are introducing Anime Booth in collaboration with Airtel, with the aim of transforming and elevating the anime viewing experience for India’s enthusiastic fan community.”

Bharti Airtel stock traded at ₹1,124.15, declining by 1 per cent on the NSE as of 12:39 pm on Friday.

The telecom service provider has earlier introduced in-flight roaming plans, starting from ₹195.