Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has secured a contract from NTPC Ltd, for a consideration of over ₹9,500 crore for the EPC package of Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (2x800 MW), Sonebhadra District, Uttar Pradesh.

The contract pertains to the supply of equipment - boiler, turbine, generator and associated auxiliaries.

BHEL stock closed at ₹268.90 on the NSE, higher by 1.64 pre cent on Tuesday, and NTPC stock rose by 1.23 per cent to trade at ₹358.20.