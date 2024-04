Maharashtra Seamless Ltd has received work order from ONGC for supply of casing seamless pipes.

The contract is valued at ₹674 crore and is to be executed in 44 weeks, according to the stock exchange filing.

Maharashtra Seamless stock closed at ₹902 on the NSE, up 0.18 per cent on Wednesday. Meanwhile, ONGC stock rose 1.17 per cent to close at ₹272.10.