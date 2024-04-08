Grasim Industries Ltd.’s, Birla Pivot, the B2B e-commerce unit, under the Aditya Birla Group, surpassed ₹1,000 crore in revenue during its inaugural year of operations in FY24. The company said, the platform emerged as one of the fastest-growing entities in the B2B e-commerce sector by achieving this feat.

The company offered products across more than 35 categories sourced from both Indian and international brands, including construction materials like cement, steel, and sanitaryware. Birla Pivot informed that it attracted a wide customer base comprising EPC companies, real estate developers, and retailers.

Sandeep Komaravelly, said, CEO, Birla Pivot, said, “India’s construction industry is undergoing exponential growth and is projected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. With less than 2 per cent digital penetration, the construction industry faces many challenges – from fragmented supplier networks, and logistical bottlenecks to access to credit. Birla Pivot’s vision is to leverage technology to create smarter and more efficient solutions across the value chain for buyers and sellers. The aspiration is to reach a $1 billion revenue in the next three years.”

Grasim industries Ltd’s shares were up by 1.34 per cent to ₹2267.45 at 2.08 pm on the BSE.