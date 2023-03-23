Yudiz Solutions Limited, a blockchain, artificial intelligence, and game development company has filed a draft papers for IPO with the NSE Emerge.

The IPO will make Yudiz, the first company in the blockchain, artificial intelligence, and game development space to publicly enlist in the market. It will be the next company after Nazara Technologies Ltd. in the gaming space to do so.

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of 27,17,600 equity shares. The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the NSE’s SME Platform (NSE Emerge). The company is raising funds for developing new products and technology, enhancement, branding, and marketing.

Moreover, it will explore technology companies for acquisitions in India and abroad, capital expenditure, and working capital requirements. Yudiz was incorporated in 2011, headed by Chairman Bharat Patel, MD Pratik Patel, and CEO Chirag Leuva.

Overseen by the key promoter, Suraj Chokhani, Founder, of Ability Games, the company comprises a team of over 400 members who have catered to and delivered over 6,000 projects for several clients globally.