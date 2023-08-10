Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd’s shares went up by 9.09 per cent after the company announced joint operations in the name of JCC Infraprojects BIL JV from Ajmer Division-Gati Shakti/ North Western Railway. The bid secures a new EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) project at a bidding price of Rs 98.57 crore.

The project entails the provision of a 12-meter-wide foot-overbridge at 14 stations: Beawar, Sojat Road, Marwar Jn., Somesar, Mavli Jn., Falna, Jawai Bandh, Pindwara, Vijay Nagar, Bhilwara, Fateh Nagar, Kapasan, Rana Pratap Nagar, and Dungarpur. The project’s primary objective is to establish end-to-end connectivity under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The shares went up by 9.09 per cent to Rs 49 at 2.57 pm on BSE.