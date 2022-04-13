hamburger

Markets

Broker's Call: IIFL Wealth (Buy)

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Apr 13, 2022

Motilal Oswal

Target: ₹2,200

CMP: ₹1,792.10

IIFL Wealth Management is on the verge of transitioning to earning majority of its revenue from a trail-based model as compared to a transaction-based one. It embarked on this journey from FY20 and had targeted to complete the same in three-to-four years. With a supportive market and conscious efforts, the transition is expected to be completed ahead of schedule, with benefits reaped from FY23 onwards.

Its core focus segment - UHNI (clients with a net worth of over Rs 25 crore) -is expected to see rapid grow, with: major monetisation of stakes by the founders of startups; the next generation of UHNIs preferring organized Wealth Management platforms; and interest rate remaining low.

Amid this, IIFLWAM plans to: enter into eight cities where it sees large opportunities, and capture a significant market share, leveraging its relationships (via pre-IPO investments or other products) with new age startup founders.

We expect a significant improvement in profitability on the back of a marked reduction in employee costs, due to: completion of the soft landing needed to retain RMs during this business transition, and one-time payments in FY22 to attract new talent.

We maintain our Buy rating with a one-year TP of ₹2,200/share

Published on April 13, 2022
IIFL Asset Management Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you