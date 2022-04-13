Broker's Call: IIFL Wealth (Buy)

Target: ₹2,200
CMP: ₹1,792.10
IIFL Wealth Management is on the verge of transitioning to earning majority of its revenue from a trail-based model as compared to a transaction-based one. It embarked on this journey from FY20 and had targeted to complete the same in three-to-four years. With a supportive market and conscious efforts, the transition is expected to be completed ahead of schedule, with benefits reaped from FY23 onwards.
Its core focus segment - UHNI (clients with a net worth of over Rs 25 crore) -is expected to see rapid grow, with: major monetisation of stakes by the founders of startups; the next generation of UHNIs preferring organized Wealth Management platforms; and interest rate remaining low.
Amid this, IIFLWAM plans to: enter into eight cities where it sees large opportunities, and capture a significant market share, leveraging its relationships (via pre-IPO investments or other products) with new age startup founders.
We expect a significant improvement in profitability on the back of a marked reduction in employee costs, due to: completion of the soft landing needed to retain RMs during this business transition, and one-time payments in FY22 to attract new talent.
We maintain our Buy rating with a one-year TP of ₹2,200/share
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.