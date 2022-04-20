hamburger

Markets

Broker's call: Mindtree (Hold)

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Apr 20, 2022

ICICI Securities

Target: ₹4,167

CMP: ₹3,683.50

Mindtree (MTCL) has reported revenue growth of over 5 per cent q-o-q (CC) for the fifth consecutive quarter in Q4-FY22. Revenue stood at $384 million, growing at 5.2 per cent q-o-q (CC) and 4.8 per cent q-o-q ($) (Isec: 4.9 per cent, Cons: 4.3 per cent).

Margin performance was impressive with EBIT margin at 18.9 per cent, negative 30bps q-o-q (Isec: 18.1 per cent, Cons: 18.8 per cent), above our estimates. FY22 margins are at 18.6 per cent, up 120bps y-o-y.

MTCL added 3,112 employees, up 10 per cent q-o-q and 47 per cent y-o-y in Q4-FY22 (vs average addition of 2.7K per quarter in 9MFY22). The company has been adding 1.5K+ freshers every quarter since last 2-3 quarters. It has added a delivery centre in Pune and opened a new development centre in Kolkata.

Utilisation improved to 83.1 per cent (vs 81.5 per cent in Q3-FY22) despite strong hiring during the quarter. This was due to MTCL’s ability to bill its freshers on a quicker timeframe. LTM attrition increased to 23.8 per cent, +190bps q-o-q, in line with industry standards.

Management expects this to gradually stabilise over coming quarters. We believe MTCL is handling supply side mechanism most efficiently in our coverage.

Published on April 20, 2022
Mindtree Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you