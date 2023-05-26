The S&P BSE Sensex and S&P BSE Bankex derivatives contracts, which were recently relaunched, witnessed a turnover of ₹17,345 crore (₹17,316 crore in options and ₹29 crore in futures) during the second weekly expiry at BSE today.

“BSE Ltd has been witnessing a consistent rise in both turnover and open interest for these contracts, which have a unique expiry on Fridays,” said a release from the exchange.

Today, totally 2,78,341 contracts were traded on the exchange through 98,242 trades. Prior to expiry, the total open interest stood at 20,700 contracts with a value of ₹1,280 crore.

“The activity being witnessed in these contracts stands testimony to the fact that there is a growing interest and utility of these new products for market participants,’’ said Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO of BSE.

