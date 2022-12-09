With all mutual funds and distributors channelising their transactions through online platforms, BSE StAR MF, Exchange-based online mutual funds distribution platform, has contributed a net equity Inflow of ₹3,704 crore in November as against industry’s Inflow of ₹2,258 crore.

BSE StAR MF, set its highest monthly record of 2.32 crore transaction in November as against its previous best of 2.10 crore in October, it said in a release.

Overall, the platform, so far in FY23, has achieved transactions 16.28 crore, as compared with 18.47 crore transactions achieved during the entire FY22.