Infosys has announced a strategic five-year collaboration with Sector Alarm, one of Europe’s leading providers in security, who are partially owned by global investment firm KKR, to transform its core enterprise business systems on the cloud. Through this collaboration, Infosys will work closely with Sector Alarm to migrate its disparate, on-premises Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform onto Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O), helping them modernise its financial and business operating models.

Adani Ports and SEZ has received a LOI for development, operation and maintenance of Berth No. 13 at Deendayal Port. The Company has been awarded this LOI for a 30-year concession period through a competitive bidding process. The company will operate the berth under DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) basis for multipurpose clean cargo, including container cargo

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences as executed a share purchase agreement acquire Chalasani Hospitals Private Ltd at Vizag for ₹75 crore. It is a 200-bed hospital established in 1995 with a built-uparea of around 1,50,000 Sq ft. The Hospital is in a prime residential locality.

RateGain Travel Technologies has announced today that it has been selected for a multi-year partnership by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. This strategic collaboration will see Malaysia Airlines leveraging RateGain’s advanced AirGain platform to boost its competitive edge through superior pricing intelligence capabilities.

RVNL has signed MoU with Tatweer Middle East and Africa LLC for using RVNL’s expertise in Railway Sector, developing joint capabilities in design and execution of various Rail based work in MENA Region and European Countries and also for Supply, Design, Implementation and Commissioning of Smart City, Digital Transformation and Professional Engineering Services.

The board of KDDL has approved a buyback proposal of up to 2,37,837 shares at ₹3,700 a s hare for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹88 crore. The buyback is proposed to be made from all of the equity shareholders / beneficial owners of the company, including the promoters and members of the promoter group on a proportionate basis through the “tender offer” route

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated NewDrug Application (ANDA) for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07 per cent. Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07% has an estimated market size of $168 million for twelve months ending March 2024 according to IQVIA.

HG Infra Engineering Limited on Monday announced a significant strategic move by entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ultra Vibrant Solar Energy Private Ltd. The MoU outlines the company’s intention to acquire shares or voting rights in project companies, either by incorporating new companies or by purchasing shares of existing companies, specifically for the execution of solar power plant projects. It is further to be updated that the MOU has been entered to acquire the project development activities, which will be done through individual project companies,the company said on Tuesday.

GMDC on Tuesday said it has entered into a power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL). Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) recently approved crucial amendments to the power purchase agreement (PPA) of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC).

BLS International Services has announced has completed of the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in iData Danışmanlık Ve Hizmet Dış Ticaret Anonim Şirketi and its wholly owned subsidiaries, through BLS International FZE (WoS of BLS) and BLS International Holding Anonim Şirketi (WoS of BLS International FZE). iDATA is a prominent Turkey-based player providing comprehensive visa processing and consular services to various governments, through its 37+ Visa Application Centres (VAC) in 15+ countries, serving diplomatic missions of Germany, Italy, and Czech Republic.

Kesoram Industries on Tuesday said it remains committed to its loss-making subsidiary, Cygnet Industries Ltd, and will seriously engage in dialogue with its Japanese technical partner, Futamura, as a strategic investor after the demerger of its cement business is completed, said whole-time director and CEO, P. Radhakrishnan.

Mehai Technology said it has received an order from the Office of the Sungevity Enterprises Private Limited (SEPL), The order is received for 3 lakh solar street light and the contract value is approx. ₹855 crore.

The board of SRG Housing Finance has approved raising of funds by issuance of up to 7,79,263 shares at an issue price of ₹333 a share amounting to ₹25,94,94,579 on preferential issue basis.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit