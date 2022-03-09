Cabinet panel approves appointment of SBI MD Ashwani Bhatia as SEBI Whole-Time Member

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Ashwani Bhatia, Managing Director, State Bank of India to the post of SEBI Whole-Time Member (WTM).
He has been appointed as SEBI WTM initially for three years, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel & Training.
SEBI already has two WTMs — Ananta Barua and S K Mohanty. With Bhatia getting appointed as WTM, there is now only post of WTM to be filled in SEBI, sources said.
Published on
March 09, 2022
