Cabinet panel approves appointment of SBI MD Ashwani Bhatia as SEBI Whole-Time Member

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Ashwani Bhatia, Managing Director, State Bank of India to the post of SEBI Whole-Time Member (WTM).

He has been appointed as SEBI WTM initially for three years, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel & Training.

SEBI already has two WTMs — Ananta Barua and S K Mohanty. With Bhatia getting appointed as WTM, there is now only post of WTM to be filled in SEBI, sources said.