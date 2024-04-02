Choice International Ltd’s shares were up 5.20 per cent after the company said its subsidiary, Choice Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, had bagged a project worth ₹520 crore for the development of a solar plant for Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, in a joint venture partnership with Solar91 Cleantech Pvt Ltd.

Choice & Solar91 would act as advisors on the project, undertaking detailed site surveys, and supervision of the design, supply, and installation of the solar power plant. Further, they would oversee the installation of associated 33kV or 11kV lines, conduct testing and commissioning activities, and manage the construction of control rooms. The project is expected to entail a capex outflow of ₹152 crore.

Arun Poddar, CEO of Choice International Ltd, said, “At Choice, our dedication to the renewable energy sector is unwavering, and we are actively driving forward to broaden our portfolio following our success in water management, roads & highways, and urban development sectors.”

Dhawal Vasavada, Director of Solar91 Cleantech Pvt Ltd, said, “We are ushering in a new era of sustainable energy, contributing to a cleaner, greener future. Choice Group demonstrated its ability in supporting solar initiatives, most prominently the PM KUSUM YOJANA-C2; further fortifies our confidence in the success of this initiative.”

The shares were up by 5.20 per cent at ₹294.60 at 1.51 pm on the BSE.