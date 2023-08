Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd.’s shares went down by 10.67 per cent after the company reported a 73 per cent decrease in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹2.26 crore compared to ₹8.43 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenues were down by 32 per cent to ₹66.76 crore. Sequentially, the company’s profits were lower by 82 per cent compared to ₹12.99 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares went down by 10.67 per cent to ₹242.85 at 10.21 am on BSE.

