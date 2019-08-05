87% Coonoor tea sold

About 87 per cent of the teas offered at Sale 31 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold with the average price remaining flat at around ₹80.29 a kg. Among the bought leaf factories selling CTC teas, only Homedale Tea Factory could enter the high-price bracket of ₹200/kg.

Homedale Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire CTC market when Shree Abirami Enterprises bought it for ₹261 a kg. Homedale Broken Orange Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the CTC Leaf market fetching ₹205 a kg. Among the orthodox teas, Kodanad topped at ₹287 a kg followed by Chamraj ₹232 and Kairbetta ₹220.