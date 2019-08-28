Commodities

Bearish trend continues in sugar

Sugar prices continued the bearish trend on Wednesday on ease bulk and retail demand amid higher supply. On Tuesday, 14-16 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,330 of M-grade. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,230-3,290 and M-grade ₹3,330-3,390. Our Correspondent

sugar (commodity)
