BSE to launch turmeric futures

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
BSE, the latest entrant into the commodity derivatives trading, will launch futures trading in turmeric on June 28. The exchange has received the SEBI approval to launch futures contract in castor seed and chana as well.
The exchange has waived transaction fee till September and expects farmers to use the opportunity to hedge their risk on the exchange platform.
Sameer Patil, Head of Business Development, BSE, told BusinessLine that the initial response from the trading and farming community has been encouraging.
Riding on the exchange’s superior technology and transparent processing mechanism, BSE would strive to develop a benchmark price in the agriculture commodity space over a period of time and help farmers reap the right price for their produce, he said.
The contract has been designed in consultation with traders and farmer associations to ensure that it is relevant to the market and does not remain just another product, said Patil.
The exchange has chosen Nizamabad (Telangana) as base centre with additional delivery centres at Sangli and Basmat in Maharashtra and Erode in Tamil Nadu.
While the trading unit for turmeric contract has been fixed at 10 tonnes, the maximum order size is fixed at 250 tonnes. The member-wise trading limit is 50,000 tonnes or 15 per cent of market-wide open interest in the commodity, whichever is higher.
In the near month contracts, member-wise client limit has been fixed at 12,500 tonnes or one-fourth of the member’s overall position limit in that commodity, whichever is higher, and client-wise limit is 1,250 tonnes.
Sowing for turmeric crop starts from May-end and extends till August, while the arrivals are between February and May.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor