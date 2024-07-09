The total value of minerals extracted in Maharashtra for the period up to September in the fiscal year 2023-24 reached ₹8,475 crore, while for the fiscal year 2022-23, it was ₹13,823 crore. Coal production led the way, making up the largest share of the State’s mineral output.

As of March 31, 2023, Maharashtra’s mineral sector reported a total potential mineral area spanning approximately 58 thousand square kilometres, representing about 19 per cent of the state’s total geographical area.

As per the latest data released by the State government in the Economic Survey, major mineral deposits are found in the districts of Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Gondia, and Yavatmal in Vidarbha, Kolhapur in Western Maharashtra, and Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in Konkan. These areas are rich in resources such as coal, limestone, manganese ore, bauxite, iron ore, kyanite, fluorite (graded), and chromite.

The State had 173 operational major mineral mines as of the end of March 2023, providing employment to 51,986 people.

In 2022-23, approximately 643.66 lakh metric tonnes of coal were extracted, valued at ₹10,527 crore, accounting for about 76 per cent of the total mineral value. Limestone production followed as the second highest in terms of volume and value.

The Directorate’ of Geology and Mining exploration work in Maharashtra has led to the estimation of reserves totalling 7,474.084 metric tonnes of minerals, including coal, limestone, bauxite, iron ore, and kyanite-sillimanite. The Directorate has conducted extensive survey and exploration activities, resulting in the preparation of 316 detailed reports.

