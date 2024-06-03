The country’s coal production rose by 10.15 per cent y-o-yto 83.91 million tonnes (mt) on a provisional basis in May.

During this period, Coal India (CIL) achieved a coal production of 64.40 mt (Provisional), marking a growth of 7.46 per cent y-o-y., Coal Ministry said.

Additionally, coal production by captive and other entities in May stood at 13.78 mt (Provisional), reflecting a growth of 32.76 per cent from the previous year, which was 10.38 mt.

India’s overall coal dispatches for May reached 90.84 mt (Provisional), up by 10.35 per cent y-o-y.

During May 2024, CIL dispatched 69.08 MT (Provisional) of coal, with a growth of 8.50 per cent y-o-y.

Besides, coal dispatch by Captive and other entities in May was recorded at 16 mt (Provisional), reflecting a growth of 29.33 per cent from the previous year, which was 12.37 mt.

Total coal stock with coal companies stands at 96.48 mt. The coal stock lying with CIL is 83.01 mt, while captive and other companies hold 8.28 mt.