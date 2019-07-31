Coonoor tea auction volume drops further

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20: The other twin
If you’re not interested in shelling out ₹27,999 for the Pro, there’s a cheaper sibling that could very well ...
The falling trend witnessed in the volume coming up for the auctions by Coonoor Tea Trade Association in the past few weeks continued this week with the volume dropping to 17.05 lakh kg for Sale 31 to be held on Thursday and Friday.
This is as much as 2.14 lakh kg less than last week’s offer.
Of the 17.05 lakh kg offered, as much as 15.89 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.16 lakh kg to orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 74,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 10.78 lakh kg to CTC. Among the dusts, 42,000 kg belongs to orthodox and 5.11 lakh kg to CTC. In all, 11.52 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 5.53 lakh kg to Dust grades.
Among the bought leaf factories selling CTC teas, only Homedale Tea Factory could enter the high-price bracket of ₹200/kg last week. Broken Orange Pekoe Small grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire CTC market when Shreeji Traders bought it for ₹269 a kg. Homedale Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the CTC Dust market fetching ₹258 a kg.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹62-72 a kg for plain Leaf grades and₹104-124 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹66-72 and for the best grades, ₹100-116.
If you’re not interested in shelling out ₹27,999 for the Pro, there’s a cheaper sibling that could very well ...
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
Name of the company: RevFinSet up in: March 2018; started operations in October 2018Based in: New ...
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Have you decided on a dream home? Based on your eligibility and requirement, pick a loan
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...