Coonoor tea auction volume falls

A volume of 19.19 lakh kg is being offered for Sale 30 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association, which will conclude on Friday.

This is as much as 1.9 lakh kg less than last week’s offer.

Of the 19.19 lakh kg offered, 18 lakh kg belongs to the CTC variety and only 1.19 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 74,000 kg belongs to orthodox while CTC is 12.11 lakh kg.

Among the dusts, only 45,000 kg belongs to orthodox and 5.89 lakh kg CTC. In all, 12.85 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 6.34 lakh kg Dust grades.

Among the bought leaf factories selling CTC teas, only Homedale Tea Factory could enter the high-price bracket of ₹200/kg last week. Its Super Red Dust, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the CTC market when Om Enterprises bought it for ₹221 a kg.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹63-68 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹102-120 for the best grades. Plain Dust grades ranged ₹63-67 and for the best grades, ₹100-116.